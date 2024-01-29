DENR launch cleanup drive

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Central Luzon launched a cleanup drive within its premises.

The event was participated by its officers and personnel as part of the agency's culminating activity for the Zero Waste Month this January.

With the theme “Zero Waste in Workplace: Cleaning Up for a Greener Tomorrow,” the activity aimed to promote proper waste segregation at source and reduce garbage generation in the workplace, according to the DENR.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said "employee involvement in such initiatives to mitigate climate change urging employees to continuously support and join in the succeeding cleanup activities to revitalize local spaces and promote a cleaner, greener environment."

"This cleanup drive will become DENR’s regular activity every last Friday of every month to prioritize sustainability and play an integral role in shaping a workplace culture that values both productivity and environmental stewardship,"the DENR added.