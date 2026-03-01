DENR launches 'Project Blue'

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) launched Project BLUE or "Balanced and Healthful Life Underwater Ecosystem: A Journey to 1 Million Pawikan Hatchlings" in the town of Masinloc, Zambales province.

Project BLUE is a seven-year pawikan conservation initiative that aims to protect marine turtles and coastal habitats, and help coastal communities develop sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Pawikan, or marine turtles, are listed as threatened species nationally and globally but continue to inhabit Masinloc’s coastal waters, making the area important for conservation efforts.

The project encourages participating fishermen to adopt alternative livelihoods that do not harm turtle nesting and feeding habitats while engaging them in hatchery operations and conservation activities.

Under the partnership, DENR provides technical and administrative guidance, supervises hatchery management, and facilitates environmental compliance and permits.

The agency also leads planning and evaluation of project activities.

San Miguel Global Power (SMGP) Foundation Inc. serves as a project sponsor, providing financial support for hatchery operations, conservation interventions, and livelihood programs for partner communities.

The Samahang Mangingisda ng Barangay Bani Association Inc. collaborates with DENR in hatchery management, hatchling releases, and community mobilization, and helps identify turtle-safe livelihood options for members.