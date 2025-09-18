DENR pushes households, LGUs to act early as rainy season intensifies

MANILA – Amid a series of heavier rains causing deep flooding and landslides in many areas of the country, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Wednesday urged households and local government units to remain alert and take proactive measures.

In a news release, the DENR emphasized that preparedness can significantly lessen the impact of extreme weather events on lives, livelihoods, and properties.

“Through proactive planning, proper coordination, and community participation, the impacts of the rainy season can be mitigated and reduced. The DENR calls on everyone to take part in strengthening resilience, protecting lives, and safeguarding the environment,” it said.

The DENR said its Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) has distributed geohazard maps to LGUs for use in their disaster risk reduction and land use planning.

It said that these maps, also accessible to the public via https://tinyurl.com/MGBGeohazPortal, identify barangays most susceptible to floods and landslides.

Frontlines

The DENR said that families are on the frontlines of these weather events, underscoring the importance of preparations in securing the lives of their relatives, especially the most vulnerable, including children and the elderly.

The agency recommended that families and the public to keep updated through forecasts from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the MGB, and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) HazardHunter PH platform for real-time information on weather and hazards.

“Use these vital tools to stay informed and prepared during rapidly changing weather conditions. They also help monitor your area's susceptibility and the potential severity of flooding and landslides,” the DENR said.

It also warned residents situated in flood-prone areas to watch for sudden changes in water level or color, as these may signal a flash flood, while those in hilly or mountainous terrain should monitor for cracks in the ground, tilting of structures, or unusual water seepage, which indicate oversaturation and the possibility of a landslide.

“According to the DENR-MGB's 1:10,000-scale Flood Susceptibility Map, a barangay is considered susceptible if it satisfies two criteria: first, if it has a moderate, high, or very high flood susceptibility rating; second, if it is expected to experience heavy rainfall, exceeding the rainfall thresholds set by DENR-MGB,” the agency said.

A prepared “Go Bag” containing first aid kits, food, water, flashlights, and important documents should come in handy, while family members should also be made aware of evacuation plans and contacts outside their community.

The DENR also stressed the significance of proper waste management, as blocked drainage systems from household trash often worsen flooding.

Families were also reminded to prune trees in their yards after securing the necessary permits, to reduce damage from strong winds.

Community lifelines

The DENR underscored the critical responsibility of local governments in keeping their communities safe.

It said barangay and city disaster offices should closely monitor rivers, streams, and road networks in high-risk zones, and deploy personnel to issue timely advisories.

LGUs were also advised to coordinate tree pruning activities near power lines with electric utilities, sustain cleanup drives to keep waterways clear, and prepare contingency plans for managing disaster waste.

“To ensure community preparedness, LGUs should develop or update their contingency plans for disaster waste management. These plans should include assessments of the types and estimated volume of disaster waste that may be generated, the capacity of existing waste management facilities, and the designated sites for temporary waste storage, sorting, and processing. Regularly updating these plans is essential to reflect local capacities and address gaps,” the DENR said.

“The integration of LGU activities and programs for disaster waste management is required to renew their 10-year solid waste management plans,” it added. (PNA)