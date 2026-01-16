DepEd TV remains available in Pampanga, 3 CL provinces

DepEd TV remains available in Pampanga and the provinces of Bulacan, Bataan, and Nueva Ecija.

The Department of Education (DepEd), Knowledge Channel Foundation, Inc. and Solar Learning collaborated to revitalize the broadcast-based learning platform.

DepEd TV integrates programs into broadcast instructions based on the current curriculum, sustaining learning continuity without compromising the safety of affected learners in disaster-hit areas.

The Knowledge Channel airs 16 hours of Kinder to Grade 12 (K-12)-aligned programs, with pre-recorded videos for Filipino, Math, English, Araling Panlipunan, and Science from Mondays to Sundays, with available replays.

These contents have been submitted to the Learning Systems Strand in preparation for the full revitalized launch of the DepEd TV.

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said they will utilize the DepEd TV this year to ensure multiple learning options in times of disasters.

"This initiative is part of the wider goal of the agency to ensure the continuity of quality learning no matter what kind of calamity we’re about to face. We will use the DepEd TV to make learning more accessible – especially in areas which are often hit by typhoons,” he said.

DepEd TV is accessible through the Digital Free TV, Cable TV and Direct-to-Home Satellite. In Central Luzon, signals are available in Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, and Nueva Ecija.

It is also available in Metro Manila, via the BEAM Channel 31 and SBN Channel 21 under the Digital Free TV.

These channels may be accessed by scanning various digital TV boxes like ABS-CBN TV Plus, EasyTV, SulitTV, and GMA Affordabox.

Under the Cable TV, learners may utilize the DepEd TV through SkyCable on Channel 5 and Cablelink on Channel 3 in Metro Manila; Sky TV on Channel 32 for provinces; and PCTA Member Cable Operators nationwide.

It can also be watched via Cignal on Channel 146, and Satellite TV at Channel 182 under the Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite platform.