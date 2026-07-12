Dermatologists celebrate World Skin Health Day 2026 in Guimba

In line with the celebration of World Skin Health Day (WSHD), the Philippine Dermatological Society – Central Luzon Chapter (CLPDS) joined the global movement with a medical mission in Guimba, Nueva Ecija on July 8, 2026.

With this year's theme “Better Knowledge, Better Skin Health", the CLPDS partnered with the Local Government Unit of Guimba, Nueva Ecija to address a critical healthcare gap, recognizing that everyone deserves equal access to quality dermatological care.

"World Skin Health Day highlights that everyone, everywhere, deserve greater awareness, education, and equal access to quality dermatological care," CLPDS President Suzanne Diano-Manalo said.

While skin conditions account for 10% to 30% of primary care consultations, Guimba currently lacks a resident PDS,

board-certified dermatologist.

This medical mission served 187 patients, receiving free, high-quality dermatological consultation services and essential medication at the Free Skin Clinic.

Thirty-one minor surgeries were also completed, including free surgical excisions of skin tumors that had been growing unaddressed for years.

Patients were also provided post-surgical medication, diagnostic biopsies, and

established navigation protocols for potential malignancies.

At the same time, a 2.5-hour capacity-building dermatology lecture was conducted for 50 local healthcare workers.

Lead Dr. Dianne Paras said the lecture was specifically designed for rural health center physicians, nurses, midwives, and BHWs to equip them with the knowledge to effectively manage common skin diseases in their communities.

"By training local health workers in specialized clinical skin care and distributing a verified regional directory of active PDS dermatologists, we established a seamless, long-lasting referral network for the Municipality of Guimba," Paras said.

The CLPDS pointed out that beyond immediate medical interventions, the mission focused heavily on long-term sustainability by creating a sustainable network of care.

"Through this medical mission, we successfully delivered life-changing patient care and converted local frontline healthcare workers to become knowledgeable allies in skin health," she said.

The medical mission was made possible with the dedicated efforts of 31

volunteers—including 25 PDS Board-Certified Dermatologists, 22 of which were from the Central Luzon Chapter, threebfrom the North Luzon Chapter, and six dermatology residents: three from the UST Department of Dermatology and three from the R1MC Department

of Dermatology.

The CLPDS extends its deepest gratitude to Guimba Municipal Vice-Mayor Carlo Dizon and Municipal Health Officer Dr. Gene Tadeo.

"Thank you to the LGU of Guimba, our brilliant volunteers, and our community

partners for making World Skin Health Day 2026 a resounding success. Together, we are turning the vision of better knowledge, better skin health into a reality for the people of Nueva Ecija," the CLPDS president said. (PR)