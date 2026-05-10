Dialysis patients get financial assistance

A total of 4,131 dialysis patients from various towns in Pampanga received ₱4,000 each as financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Pampanga provincial government during an event on Friday, May 8.

Each beneficiary also received a sack of rice in several activities held in Lubao, Magalang, Mexico, and Apalit.

Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda led distribution of aid.

Provincial officials said the program will help ease the burden of dialysis patients, who continue to deal with the high cost and physical challenges of treatment.

The governor said the provincial government continues to invest in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Among the projects include hospitals in Apalit, Bacolor, San Luis and Arayat.

Governor Pineda expressed hope that preventive healthcare services will help in reducing the number of kidney disease patients.