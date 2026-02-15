DICT expands free Wi-Fi services in Pampanga

The Department of Information and Communications Technology has expanded the free public internet access program in Pampanga.

The free Wi-Fi is now available in 27 sites with 42 more hotspots, an addition to the 46 active sites with 127 hotspots established as of December 2025.

The agency said priority areas include public places, state universities and colleges, and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) such as barangay halls and schools in Porac, Masantol, and Sasmuan.

"In remote areas where connectivity is difficult, DICT utilizes Low Earth Orbit satellites technology, particularly Starlink, to provide internet access. In places like Mabuanbuan in Sasmuan, where one needs a boat to reach the barangay hall, satellite technology allows residents to connect to the digital world,” said DICT Pampanga Head Engineer Jonathan Raineir Solis.

He added that DICT Pampanga also promotes cyber safety through information sessions in schools and barangays to educate children, parents, and communities on the responsible use of gadgets and the dangers of scams, deepfakes, and phishing links.

DICT is also promoting the eGovPH mobile application, which allows Filipinos to access government services online, including digital IDs and permit applications.

“As of December 2025, Region 3 recorded 2.367 million downloads, with Pampanga accounting for about 581,000, the second highest in the region,” Solis said.