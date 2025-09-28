DILG 3 denies conducting event in Clark hotel casino

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Central Luzon issued a public statement denying allegations circulating on social media that the agency recently conducted an event inside a hotel casino in Clark Freeport.

In a statement, DILG Central Luzon clarified that it "has not held any activity in the said hotel in recent months."

It also stressed that the event being referred to was not hosted by the Office.

"Red-plated vehicles in the hotel’s shared parking area should not be linked to casino activities, as hotels with such facilities are often used for government functions," the agency.

DILG Central Luzon reiterated its stand against all forms of gambling, citing Memorandum Circular No. 2025-082, which prohibits its officials and personnel from engaging in online gambling, consistent with the Office of the President Memorandum Circular No. 6, s. 2016.

The agency also urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information.

It even reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance.