DILG orders crackdown on ‘epal’ in gov’t projects

MANILA – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered the strict nationwide enforcement of the Anti-Epal policy, directing all local government units (LGUs) and DILG offices to immediately remove the names, images, and likenesses of public officials from all government-funded projects, programs, activities, and properties.

In Memorandum Circular No. 2026-006, the DILG instructed all provincial, city, municipal, and barangay officials, as well as DILG central, regional, and field offices and attached agencies, to ensure that no public official’s name, photograph, logo, initials, color motif, slogan, or any identifying symbol appears on signages, markers, tarpaulins, or similar materials paid for with public funds.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla stressed that government projects should not be used for personal promotion, noting that these are funded by taxpayers and must reflect public service rather than political self-promotion.

The circular cites provisions of the 1987 Constitution, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and Commission on Audit rules, which classify personalized displays as unnecessary expenses. It is also reinforced by the 2026 General Appropriations Act, which explicitly prohibits the attachment of officials’ names and images to government-funded projects.

All concerned officials and employees were ordered to immediately remove or correct non-compliant materials. Heads of offices will be held accountable for full and prompt compliance and for cascading the directive to all units under their supervision.

The DILG also reiterated President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call to keep government projects free from political self-promotion and urged the public to report violations of the Anti-Epal policy. (PR)