Discaya admits paying kickbacks to DPWH execs for QC flood projects

MANILA – A contractor on Thursday admitted before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that he paid “standard operating procedure” kickbacks of 10 to 25 percent to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials in exchange for flood control projects in Quezon City.

Pacifico "Curlee" Discaya, owner of St. Gerrard Construction, initially invoked his right against self-incrimination when pressed by Senator Risa Hontiveros to present ledgers of transactions.

But under persistent questioning, he confirmed that his company made the payments in cash once projects were awarded.

“Labag man sa kalooban, pero nagbabayad kayo, tama?” (Against your will, but you still pay, correct?) Hontiveros asked.

Discaya replied: “Yes, Your Honor.”

Discaya said the money was usually withdrawn in bulk and delivered in paper bags, either at luxury hotels such as Shangri-La or directly inside DPWH offices.

He admitted that the demand for cash came after projects were awarded and that his company gave in out of fear that contracts could be canceled or delayed.

Hontiveros warned that such practices reveal the “floodgates of corruption,” with taxpayers suffering three times: through overpriced projects, persistent flooding despite supposed flood controls, and the cost of repeatedly drafting master plans that are ignored.

The senator also requested the Anti-Money Laundering Council to submit reports on suspicious transactions involving contractors and DPWH officials.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III reminded Discaya that he enjoys legislative immunity when testifying in congressional hearings, and encouraged him to disclose details fully.

The hearing is part of the Senate’s ongoing probe into alleged ghost projects and anomalies in flood control programs worth billions of pesos. (PNA)