Distance learning eyed in Masantol due to flood

MASANTOL — The local government is eyeing a temporary shift from face-to-face classes to distance learning due to widespread flooding.

Mayor Jose Antonio “Ton Ton” Bustos said all barangays in his town, including the Metro Plaza, are still flooded as of yesterday noon.

He said that water levels are expected to rise in the coming week because of the forecasted high tides.

“Nakiusap po tayo sa mga heads of schools na kung pwede online or distance learning muna kasi at risk po ang mga estudyante at mga teachers. Ayaw naman po natin isa-alang alang ang safety nila,” Bustos said.

The mayor added that several schools are also still being used as evacuation centers.

Based on data from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, at least 109 families are still staying in four different schools in the municipality.

“Ayaw naman po natin ihalo din ang mga estudyante sa mga pamilya na naka-evacuate pa sa mga schools and at the same time, hindi pa rin sila makakauwi dahil baha pa po sa mga bahay nila,” Bustos said.

The mayor assured residents that the local government is exploring all possible measures to mitigate the flooding situation in the municipality.

Bustos said he has been going around barangays, including the remote coastal village of Sapang Kawayan, to check the situation and provide necessary assistance.

On Friday, the Sangguniang Bayan has declared the municipality under the state of calamity by virtue of Resolution No. 142 Series of 2024 to address the needs of the affected population.