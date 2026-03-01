Dizon: Kennon Road rehab works must be completed before Holy Week

BAGUIO CITY – Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon wants all rehabilitation works at Kennon Road completed before the Holy Week, when influx of visitors is expected at the summer capital.

The 33.5-kilometer zigzag road in Benguet province connects Rosario, La Union to Baguio City.

“I am pushing our new regional director, district engineer to already make sure it will be fixed. Before Holy Week, because there is an area that became a one-way traffic. We need to fix it before Holy Week,” Dizon said at a press conference here Saturday.

He said the rock shed visited by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last year also needs to be fixed, along with slope protections on thoroughfares in Baguio, Benguet and the rest of the Cordillera region.

“We just need to do it right and we need to fix everything,” he said.

Dizon recalled that the President’s directive when he was appointed to the DPWH post last year was to ensure that roads and bridges nationwide are maintained.

“It's been decades that the roads and bridges were neglected, that is why we see many collapsing. Some of the bridges are as old as the old man Marcos, who built them during his tenure as president,” he said.

Dizon was guest speaker at the grand street dancing parade of the Panagbenga Flower Festival here and will check on infrastructure projects in the city. (PNA)