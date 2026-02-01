Dizon orders completion of delayed flyover project in Pampanga

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is prioritizing the completion of the Sto. Cristo Flyover project in Angeles City, Pampanga, which has been delayed for three years.

Secretary Vince Dizon inspected the project on Saturday, and ordered the release of funds for its construction, which is targeted to be completed in June 2027.

The DPWH chief learned that the one-kilometer flyover has been under construction since 2023 or for almost three years, when it could possibly be completed in just one and a half years, had not the budget release been staggered.

Once finished, the Sto. Cristo Flyover will serve as an alternative route to alleviate heavy traffic on McArthur Highway in Angeles City.

The completion is part of the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to expedite all pending projects of the agency. (PNA)