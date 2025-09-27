Dizon orders DPWH-NCR exec to explain failed flood control project

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has ordered National Capital Region (NCR) Regional Director Gerard Opulencia to explain the supposed irregularities at the Sunog Apog Pumping Station in Tondo.

In a show cause order (SCO) issued Friday night, Secretary Vince Dizon has given the official five days to submit his response.

“In this regard, you are hereby directed to submit within five days from receipt of this Order your written explanation under oath as to why no administrative disciplinary action should be taken against you in light of the foregoing findings,” the order read.

Dizon had called the PHP774-million project useless during an inspection on Wednesday after discovering that it never functioned properly since its completion in 2020, despite being fully paid.

The DPWH chief also discovered that instead of mitigating flooding, the facility has exacerbated flooding in the area, with residents reporting significantly worsened water levels.

The project also lacked the required building permit and power connection, preventing energization by Meralco and raising questions of regulatory compliance.

It was also discovered that an additional PHP94 million upgrading project was initiated, with further proposals for an additional P200 million, despite the unresolved defects and absence of proof of functionality.

Lastly, there was an apparent lack of coordination with the city government of Manila in the planning and implementation of the project.

“These circumstances, if left unexplained, may constitute gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, inefficiency, and/or conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, in violation of civil service laws, rules, and regulations,” the SCO said.

“Failure to submit the required explanation within the prescribed period shall be construed as a waiver of your right to be heard, and this Office shall proceed to resolve the matter based on the evidence and records on hand.”

Dizon was joined during the inspection by Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) Special Adviser Benjamin Magalong and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. (PNA)