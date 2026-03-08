DOH backs Magna Carta for barangay health workers

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday expressed support for the proposed Magna Carta for barangay health workers (BHWs), which seeks to institutionalize standards for their training, accreditation, and integration into primary care networks.

The measure recently gained momentum after receiving approval at the committee level in the Senate.

The DOH said the proposed law would formally recognize the contributions of BHWs in delivering grassroots health services while ensuring fair compensation, job security, and access to appropriate training programs.

"Tutulong ako na mapasa itong Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers. Sila ang unang contact ng ating mga kababayan kapag nagkasakit yung anak, kailangan magpabakuna, o malnourished. Sila ang nakaka-detect nito (I will help ensure the passage of the Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers. They are the first contact of our fellow citizens when a child gets sick, needs vaccination, or is malnourished. They are the ones who detect these) and we really need them," DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said over the PinaSigla radio show.

"I think over the years, the DOH has given them a lot of training, a lot of experience. In fact, maganda nga ma-professionalize na eh (In fact, it would be good if it were already professionalized),” he added.

Herbosa also diclosed that the DOH, in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, is developing a training program that would offer a National Certificate II for young people aspiring to become barangay health workers, helping professionalize the sector.

The initiative aims to strengthen primary care by focusing on wellness and prevention.

According to the DOH, the measure forms part of its Health Executive Agenda for Legislation (HEAL), underscoring the vital role of BHWs in strengthening community-based healthcare under the Universal Health Care Act.

It also supports the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to build a stronger and more equitable healthcare system and ensure that quality health services reach every Filipino community. (PNA)