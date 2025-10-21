DOH: Flu-like illness cases 25% lower in past 2 weeks

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported a 25-percent decline in influenza-like illness (ILI) cases nationwide over the past two weeks, as the country continued to experience its seasonal rise in flu infections.

In a Facebook post, the DOH noted that its latest surveillance record showed 6,457 cases of ILI from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11, 2025, a significant drop compared to 8,628 cases during the same period last year.

Despite the decrease, the agency reminded the public that the flu season is ongoing, from the rainy months of June through the transition to the northeast monsoon or “amihan.”

To further curb flu transmission, the DOH launched its health education drive “Trangkaso Bye-Bye!," which highlights simple preventive habits such as proper handwashing, adequate rest, and eating nutritious food. Its key messages include:

“Maghugas ng kamay, Trangkaso Bye-Bye!” (Wash your hands, goodbye flu!)

“Magpahinga sa bahay, Trangkaso Bye-Bye!” (Rest at home, goodbye flu!)

“Kumain ng prutas at gulay, Trangkaso Bye-Bye!” (Eat fruits and vegetables, goodbye flu!)

ILI is a respiratory illness caused by viruses such as Influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and rhinovirus.

The DOH said the downward trend reflected improved public adherence to preventive health measures and urged continued vigilance through vaccination and early medical consultation.

It assured the public that surveillance and coordination with local government units will continue to ensure timely detection and response to flu-related illnesses. (PNA)