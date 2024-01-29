DOH issues tips vs liver cancer

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon on Monday issued tips against liver cancer.

The agency said this ailment is the third most prevalent cancer among Filipinos, ranking second in men and ninth in women.

On Monday, the DOH said liver cancer, or Hepatocellular carcinoma, is a malignant tumor developing from chronic liver disease, especially in individuals with cirrhosis, liver damage, or Hepatitis B infection.

The agency said liver cancer can be prevented through a healthy lifestyle.

Among the preventive measures issued by the DOH Central Luzon Center for Health Development is ensuring sufficient nutritious food that can reduce the development of liver cancer.

Another is moderation in alcohol consumption, with no more than one drink a day for women and no more than two drinks a day for men.

"Unhealthy lifestyles and specific conditions, including hepatitis B and C infections, alcoholic liver disease from excessive alcohol consumption, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease risk factors such as high cholesterol, specific drugs, obesity, arterial hypertension, sedentary lifestyle, and diabetes, increase the risk of liver cancer," the DOH said.

The agency warned the public to look out for the signs and symptoms of liver cancer which include abdominal pain, unintentional weight loss, yellow discoloration of the skin and the whites of the eyes or jaundice, nausea, vomiting, abdominal swelling, and itchy skin.

"Early-stage treatments include surgery, Transarterial Chemoembolization, and Transarterial Radioembolization. In advanced stages, medical treatments like chemotherapy are administered, while comfort measures are implemented for end-stage cases," the DOH said.

January is observed as Liver Cancer and Viral Hepatitis Awareness and Prevention Month.