DOJ may remove minor officials, employees from hazing raps – Remulla

MANILA – Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Monday clarified that it is up to the Department of Justice (DOJ) whether to remove the student managers and ball boys as respondents in connection with the June 8 drowning of two student-athletes at a teambuilding in Aurora province.

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) has earlier recommended the filing of hazing charges against members of the Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball coaching staff, including former head coach Tab Baldwin.

“Bagamat ito ang aming naging rekomendasyon, maaari pa ring maalis sa listahan ng kakasuhan ang ilang mga kasama sa aktibidad, lalo kung mapapakita na hindi nila alam ang masamang layon nito (While this is our recommendation, some participants in the activity may still be removed from the list of respondents, especially if they had no knowledge of the unlawful purpose of the activity),” Remulla told reporters in a press briefing held at Camp Crame.

"Ang pinakamahalaga sa amin ay mapanagot ang siyang mga nagplano at sinadyang pahirapan ang mga student athlete (The most important thing is to hold accountable those who planned and deliberately subjected the student-athletes to abusive training),” he said.

Remulla stressed that the DOJ, after conducting its own review, may remove some individuals from the list of respondents, such as the student managers and ball boys, and they may be treated as witnesses instead of accused persons.

He explained that under the Anti-Hazing Act, the mere presence of any person during the hazing is prima facie evidence of participation as a principal.

The DILG chief said school administrators have a duty to act in loco parentis, or in place of parents, to ensure the safety and welfare of students.

He said investigators should determine whether university officials failed to prevent the activity that resulted in the deaths of the two student-athletes and caused trauma to the other participants.

Remulla likewise clarified that none of the other student-athletes who joined the training exercise were recommended as respondents in the case, describing them as victims of the violent training.

“Aming nililinaw na wala sa ibang mga student-athlete ang nakitaan ng dahilan upang maging respondent sa kasong aming nirekomenda. Sila ay pawang mga biktima rin ng marahas na training na naganap (We clarify that none of the other student-athletes were found to have reason to be respondents in the case we recommended. They were all victims of the violent training that took place),” he stressed.

He added that while the case focuses on legal accountability, the tragedy has also left lasting emotional and psychological effects on the surviving student-athletes.

The DILG said the incident highlights the need to strengthen efforts to keep schools safe from hazing and other forms of abuse.

Last Friday, Remulla said the PNP-CIDG recommended the evaluation, case build-up, and a preliminary investigation for violation of Republic Act 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Act against those who actually planned and participated in the hazing.

Aside from Baldwin, also recommended to be charged were strength and conditioning coaches Grant Dearns and Caesar Vincent Elumba; assistant coaches Dean Caesar Castaño, Sandro Nicholas Soriano and Reynaldo Jacinto Jr.; student managers Paolo Manuel Adevoso and Andrew Lorenzo Salud; physical therapist John Eric Rueca; and utility/ball boys Aris Pronce and Joel Rapa.

Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili died during a team camp in Dipaculao, Aurora, on June 8. (PNA)