DOLE issues guidelines on children in entertainment under 15 years

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has reminded parents and guardians to ensure the protection of children under 15 years of age participating in public entertainment or information activities via film, theater, radio, television, and other forms of media.

Secretary Francis Tolentino issued Labor Advisory 12, Series of 2026, to ensure the protection of the welfare, safety and rights of child participants, in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

Republic Act (RA) No. 9231 (An Act Providing for the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labor and Affording Stronger Protection for the Working Child, amending for this Purpose Republic Act No. 7610, as amended, otherwise known as the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act) provides that children below 15 years of age shall not be employed except:

When a child works directly under the sole responsibility of his/her parents or legal guardian and where only members of his/her family are employed; or

Where a child's employment or participation in public entertainment or information is essential.

The advisory dated July 21 added that the employer shall first secure a work permit from the DOLE before engaging the services of the child.

DOLE Department Order 65-04 (Rules and Regulations Implementing of RA 9231 Amending RA 7610, as amended) defines public entertainment or information as "artistic, literary, and cultural performances for television show, radio program, cinema or film, theater, commercial advertisement, public relations activities or campaigns, print materials, internet, and other media."

The scope of public entertainment or information is determined by the nature of the work performed and the platform or mechanism through which it is distributed. Thus, public entertainment or information may be distributed through the following

(a) traditional media, such as television, radio, cinema, theater, or print; or

(b) online media such as streaming services, social media, vlogs, digital advertisements, web series, or web-based publications, or other emerging media

“The phrase 'other forms of media' in Republic Act No. 9231 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations also covers the definition of audiovisual media domain under Republic Act No. 11904 (Philippine Creative Industries Development Act), which refers to recorded and live audio and audiovisual content that are distributed via broadcast media such as television, radio, cable, satellite broadcasts, digital streaming platforms, or exhibited in cinema theaters, including films, television content, animated film productions, vlogs, and other content that utilize motion graphics, two-dimensional, and three-dimensional design technology and animatronics, recorded music, music scores, compositions ready for recording, podcasts, and entertaining audio or audiovisual material or content developed for educational purposes or edutainment content,” the DOLE said.

If the child will be hired and engaged in content creation, the DOLE said “a working child permit is required whenever the child or the activity falls within the coverage of item number 1.1 of Department Circular No. 2, Series of 2018 (Guidelines on the Issuance of Work Permit for Children Below 15 Years of Age Engaged in Public Entertainment or Information, As Amended).”

At the same time, if a child works directly under the sole responsibility of his/her parents or legal guardian and the work relates to public entertainment or information, whether for traditional media or online media, the parent or legal guardian shall stand as the accountable party under RA 9231 and its implementing rules and regulations. (Ferdinand Patinio/PNA)