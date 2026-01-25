DOT C Luzon lauds CDC for service excellence

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has earned the Department of Tourism - Philippines’ Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) Government Partner Award for elevating service standards inside the Clark Freeport.

Department of Tourism Region III Regional Director Richard Daenos presented the award to CDC President Agnes Devanadera during a ceremony at the Clark Visitors Center on January 22, 2026.

CDC said it continues to expand efforts by streamlining frontline processes, upgrading visitor-facing facilities, and promoting service excellence among locators and tourism establishments in Clark.

Daenos said CDC’s practices strengthens the Freeport’s customer-focused culture and supports ongoing tourism development in Central Luzon.

“This is not just any other partnership award; it’s actually outstanding service excellence infused with Filipino hospitality and cultural values. So, it is not just given to all. We would like to emphasize that because Clark has really been very keen on opening its doors to really improve in terms of highlighting Filipino values, and of course, different services,” Daenos said.

“We are really grateful not just for the partnership with CDC, but also for standing in that position to include Filipino values in its services,” he added.

Several Clark-based establishments including Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, Swissôtel Clark, and Royce Hotel and Casino also received FBSE citations.

CDC said the award added to its roster of tourism distinctions.

Clark Freeport was recently named Asia’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination at the World Travel Awards.

Tourism groups recognized CDC for managing open spaces, cultural attractions, and integrated facilities that support leisure travelers and the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions market.