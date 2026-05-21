DOTr, LGU expand active transport infra in Angeles

Cyclists, pedestrians, and other at-risk road users in Angeles City will benefit from the expanded active transport infrastructure constructed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the local government unit in key parts of the city.

The DOTr constructed a total of 11.1 kilometers of bike lane along McArthur Highway, from San Jacinto Rotunda to J. Valdez Street and along FilAm Friendship Highway, from Ponsettia Avenue to Don Juico Avenue.

The cycling path in Angeles is a Class 2 delineated by pavement markings and protected by flexible bollards and rubber delineators.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said active transport is a good mobility option amid the high oil price.

He added that the DOTr will coordinate with the city government for the deployment of traffic enforcers and the implementation of speed limit to ensure the safety of cyclists.

"We have to coordinate with LTO na talagang may traffic enforcers. Makikipag-coordinate kami sa lokal na pamahalaan, sa DPWH if we can impose like a maximum limit sa mga ganitong may bike lane. 'Yan makakatulong to make our cyclists feel more safe. Talagang habang nagbibisekleta sila hindi nila tinitingnan yung likod nila," Lopez said during the site inspection of the expansion of active transport facilities in Angeles City on Wednesday, May 20.

Lopez was joined by Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin during the inspection.

Lazatin thanked the DOTr for the project. The lawmaker said the project will "encourage bike or walk going to work, school and other destinations."

"Nagpasalamat kami sa DOTr at kay Sec. Lopez napagawa agad itong bike lanes dito sa Angeles. Hindi lang po mga bikers ang gumagamit ng bike lanes pati yung mga nagtatrabaho sa ibang lugar lalo na ng tumaas ang gasolina natin marami ng gumamit ng bike lanes," said Lazatin.

As of the first quarter of 2026, the DOTr has constructed a total of 1,100 kilometers of bike lanes nationwide.

The agency said it aims to establish 2,400 kilometers of cycling ways across the country by 2028.