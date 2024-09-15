DPWH, ADB prepare anti-flooding plan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is developing comprehensive flood risk management plans for three major river basins in the country, including water tributaries in Central Luzon.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain is in charge of the agency’s infrastructure flagship projects.

He said that the updated master plans for three river basins, under package 5B of the ADB-supported Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility (IPIF) Additional Financing for Water Projects (Output 2), are currently in progress.

The river basins covered by the projects include the Mag-Asawang Tubig and neighboring basins in Oriental and Occidental Mindoro; the Agno River, originating from the Cordillera mountain range and extending to Benguet, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, and parts of Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Zambales; and the Cadac-an River Basin in Leyte.

The masterplans were presented by the Study Consultants during the second meeting on September 11, 2024 of the Steering Committee for the ADB-assisted IPIF Additional Financing - Water Projects (Output 2).

“In line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the policy instruction of Secretary Bonoan, the master plans being prepared will not only provide a strategic and long-term approach to flood risk management but also have to be integrated with the other sectors to conserve and utilize the water beneficially like for irrigation, water supply and power”, said Sadain.

He added that the study, which focuses on areas most vulnerable to severe flooding, lays the groundwork for future flood control infrastructure investments.

This will ensure that these projects are cost-effective and systematically planned in enhancing disaster resilience and improving water management, Sadain said.

The Steering Committee Meeting and presentation of the draft flood risk management master plan was attended by key officials of DPWH, ADB, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Adminisration (DOST-PAGASA), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), National Water Resources Board (NWRB), and River Basin Control Office (RBCO) to ensure a comprehensive approach to water resources management.

Sadain said the DPWH-UPMO-Flood Control Management Cluster, along with consultants from Saman Corporation, Royal HaskoningDHV, Dohwa Engineering Company Ltd., and Kyong-Ho Engineering, is working closely with local government units (LGUs), national agencies, and development partners to ensure a comprehensive assessment of flood risks and vulnerabilities for each river basin.

Given the unique geographical, hydrological, and environmental conditions, Sadain said the DPWH has chosen to develop independent master plans for each of the 18 major river basins and 421 other principal river tributaries.

These master plans are being updated with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).

“The updates aim to incorporate climate projections, urbanization, land use changes, and population growth trends to address emerging challenges effectively,” he said.

Once completed, Sadain said these master plans will be integral to the national flood control strategy.

“They will underpin long-term flood risk and water resources management efforts, aligning with the government’s Build Better More program to promote inclusive development and enhance disaster risk reduction,” he said.