DPWH backs flood control projects in Pampanga

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has assured support for flood control projects in Pampanga, despite ongoing concerns over funding and implementation.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon made the assurance during his visit to Pampanga on Friday.

He said the agency is coordinating with the local governments in the province to address perennial flooding.

Pampanga Fourth Representative Anna York Bondoc recently spearheaded a flood summit aimed at crafting long-term solutions to her district, where several flood-prone towns are situated.

Separate coordination meetings were led by Masantol Mayor Danilo Guintu and Macabebe Vice Mayor Vince Flores to strengthen local flood-mitigation initiatives.

“Sinabi ko naman kay DPWH-3 Regional Director Arnold Ocampo na kailangan mag-participate tayo doon,” said Dizon when asked of their reaction to such initiatives.

Dizon said the DPWH is prioritizing the repair of damaged flood control structures, including the Candating flood control project and a section of the Arnedo dike in Barangay Cupang, Arayat.

He also cited ongoing work on sections of MacArthur Highway and the Apalit-Macabebe Road, which becomes impassable during rainy days.

The public works chief said these efforts continue despite limited funding following the national government’s decision to suspend allocations for new flood control projects due to corruption.

“Alam niyo naman na 'di muna tayo nag-pondo ng flood control this year pero next year, kailangan natin ng pondo kasi ang dami-daming binabaha sa Pilipinas,” he said.

He added that the DPWH, together with the provincial government, is maximizing preparations ahead of the rainy season.

“Nagkukumahog kami nina Governor Nanay Pineda at ng mga mayors sa Arayat, sa Masantol, Macabebe, Minalin, Sasmuan at lahat ng binabahang area kasi three months nalang, tag-ulan na naman, anong gagawin natin di ba,” said Dizon.

Dizon stressed that "only legitimate projects will be pursued to ensure that public funds are properly used."

“Yung totoong flood control projects lang, hindi ‘yung peke na ninanakaw ang pera ng taumbayan. Kaya nga dapat mapondohan natin ‘yung mga totoo lang,” he said.