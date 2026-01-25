DPWH commits P75-M for Arayat bridge completion

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has committed ₱75 million for the completion of the San Agustin Norte Bridge in Arayat town.

The provincial government of Pampanga said the agency committed to fund the completion of the structure following a site inspection, led by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, on Friday, January 23, 2026.

The DPWH is currently reviewing delayed infrastructure projects in Pampanga.

The Capitol said that the San Agustin Norte Bridge project has been stalled for nearly eight years due to funding issues.

The DPWH has committed to to complete the bridge within the year.

The provincial government and the Arayat local government unit, for their part, vowed to address the remaining right-of-way concerns to allow the project to proceed without delays.

Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, DPWH officials and local leaders assisted Dizon during the inspection.

The provincial government said the completion of San Agustin Norte Bridge is expected to improve mobility and ensure safe passage for residents and motorists in Arayat.

It also added that coordination with DPWH and local governments will continue until the project is completed.