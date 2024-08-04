DPWH completes projects in Pampanga, Bataan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed two infrastructure projects in Pampanga and Bataan provinces.

In Pampanga, the agency reported the completion of a slope protection structure along the San Francisco Section of Patengle Creek in Lubao, Pampanga.

The 225-lineal meter structure, part of the office’s Flood Management Program, reduces erosion risk, prevents landslides, and safeguards natural resources and communities, the DPWH said.

The P24.4 million project was funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

In Bataan, the DPWH has completed a multipurpose building for the Aeta community in Barangay Bangkal, Abucay, town.

The P9.88-million project involved the rehabilitation of a multipurpose facility covering 614.16 square meters and elevated 0.2 meters from the national grade line.

The multipurpose building has a covered court, two comfort rooms for men and women, a stage, and a dressing room.

The structure can also serve as an evacuation center during disasters and emergencies, and as a vaccination center.