DPWH completes projects in Central Luzon provinces

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday reported the completion of several projects in the Central Luzon provinces of Bataan, Nueva Ecija and Tarlac.

In Pilar, Bataan, the P9.5-million solar-powered water system project located in Barangay Panilao, was finished to ensure accessible and stable water supply for consumers.

Over in Abucay town, the agency disclosed that it has concreted a 1,003-meter farm-to-market road at Barangay Mabatang worth P13.5-million.

The project is part of the convergence program of the DPWH and Department of Agriculture which will benefit the farming community.

Also in Abucay town, a P9.90-million diversion dam along the Capitangan River has been constructed by the DPWH to enhance Barangay Capitangan’s irrigation system.

The structure was designed and built in four parts: a 16-linear meter dam, a 232-linear meter lined canal, 20-linear meter slope protection, and the placement of 336 cubic meters of gabions with a slope protection that supports the diversion dam.

Meanwhile in Nueva Ecija, the DPWH installed rainwater collectors totalling P2.3 million in Bibiclat Elementary School and Vicente R. Bumanlag National High School in Aliaga town; and San Agustin Elementary School, Bertese Elementary School, Galvan Elementary School, and Bantug Elementary School in Guimba town.

The agency said the rainwater collectors help mitigate the impact of climate threats and address concerns related to water shortage.

The project promote sustainable practices, ensuring a reliable water supply for the schools.

In Tarlac province, the DPWH completed a three-storey, nine-classroom building at Felicidad Magday Elementary School (FMES) in Tarlac City.

The infrastructure, which will cater to grade five and six students, has a total floor area of 912 square meters with each classroom having a floor area of 85.5 square meters.

The project worth P39.2-million was implemented through funding from the Department of Education Basic Education Facilities Fund under the 2023 General Appropriations Act.