DPWH to publish list of 'ghost', substandard projects in portal

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to publish an initial list of ghost and severely substandard projects within one to two weeks through a transparency portal, as the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) takes over the filing of cases against those involved, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said Thursday.

Dizon told senators the online platform would be patterned after the “Isumbong Mo sa Pangulo” website to ensure accessibility for the public.

“Gusto po namin magbuo ng isang transparency portal… para mai-publish na ho natin unang-una iyong mga reported at kung anu-ano po ang mga aksyon na ginagawa ng DPWH ngayon para mapanagot ang mga dapat managot (We want to create a transparency portal… so that we can publish thereportsand show the actions being taken by DPWH to hold those responsible accountable),” he said.

The portal will identify project locations, contractors, proponents, and DPWH personnel implicated in anomalous transactions.

At the same hearing, Dizon clarified that while the DPWH previously filed complaints directly with the Office of the Ombudsman, the ICI—constituted under an executive order of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.— will now file all future cases.

“From now on, the ICI will file the cases with the Ombudsman or the courts,” he said.

Dizon added initial complaints had been filed before the commission’s creation, but subsequent investigations and evidence will be endorsed to the ICI for prosecution.

Fines, bonds vs. contractors

Meanwhile, Senators Bam Aquino and Francis Pangilinan on Thursday urged that contractors behind anomalous flood control projects be slapped with both legal and financial sanctions.

Aquino said the Philippine Competition Act provides fines of PHP100 million to PHP250 million per offense for bid-rigging.

“Importante sa taumbayan hindi lang na may makulong… pero mabalik rin iyong pera (What matters to the people is not just jailing those involved but also getting the money back),” he said, noting that penalties could reach PHP150 billion.

Pangilinan pressed the government to enforce warranties and performance bonds.

“Dapat silang parusahan sa kasong kriminal pero dapat din silang parusahan doon sa pinansyal… sabi nga nila, ‘You hit them where it hurts’ (They must face criminal cases, but they must also be penalized financially… as they say, ‘You hit them where it hurts’).”

Dizon said warranty claims are underway and vowed to work with the Philippine Competition Commission on further action. (PNA)