DPWH3: P94M anti-flood project in Sto Tomas suspended since July 2

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region III confirmed that the P94.6-million flood control project at the upstream portion of Dalaquitan Bridge in Sto. Tomas has been suspended since July 2 due to soft soil conditions.

The department's explainer prepared by DPWH-3 Assistant Regional Director Melquiades Sto. Domingo noted that a technical review later showed that the original design remains suitable, allowing the project to resume with minor adjustments.

The mobilization of equipment, sheet piles, and other materials is scheduled on Saturday, September 27, the explainer added.

DPWH officials said they recently met with Mayor John Sambo to discuss the project’s methods and scope to ensure stronger flood protection.

The project, which started in April and initially targeted for completion in October, involves 323 meters of slope protection and embankment works and forms part of a 1.4-kilometer flood control corridor from Dalaquitan to Pau Bridge.

The project became controversial after it was tagged as a “ghost project” due to alleged minimal progress close to its original completion date.