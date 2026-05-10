Drug-free region: ASEAN vows zero tolerance vs. illicit drugs

MANILA – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pledged to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to the illicit narcotics trade as part of its efforts to build a drug-free region.

During the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meeting in Cebu on Friday, the bloc acknowledged the important role of the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Drug Matters (AMMD) and its subsidiary mechanisms in advancing regional coordination to address the proliferation of illegal drugs.

The Southeast Asian leaders expressed support for the biennial AMMD, looking forward to the Philippines’ chairship of the 9th meeting this year, according to the ASEAN chair’s statement released on Saturday.

Among the commitments made during the summit was the continued implementation of the ASEAN Workplan on Securing Communities Against Illicit Drugs, anchored on the ASEAN Political Security Community Strategic Plan.

The priority deliverables would complement the member-states’ shared objectives for a “safe and secure ASEAN,” the ASEAN chair stated.

ASEAN would also observe the ASEAN Drug Victims Remembrance Day on June 26, in conjunction with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, highlighting the region’s concerted efforts to strengthen community resilience and raise public awareness of the grave repercussions of illicit drug use.

The leaders lauded the continued contributions of the ASEAN Narcotics Cooperation Center, particularly its publication of the annual ASEAN Drug Monitoring Report (ADM), as a key initiative supporting the regional efforts to combat illegal drugs.

They also noted the outcomes of the 19th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the 12th ADMM-Plus convened in 2025.

“We acknowledged notable progress in regional defense cooperation made in the past two decades, including the founding of the ADMM-Plus in 2010, which reflects ASEAN’s commitment to an open and inclusive regional security architecture,” the ASEAN chair said.

The organization welcomed the expanded defense cooperation among the member-states, allowing the ADMM and ADMM-Plus to address current security challenges in the region and prepare against future threats.

They also commended the growing engagement with external partners, both under the ADMM/ADMM-Plus framework and beyond, including through the continued implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

“We noted initiatives under the Philippines’ Chairship aimed at investing in the future, by advancing the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda. We looked forward to the flagship activities of the seven ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Groups (EWGs) in the ongoing 2024-2027 cycle,” the ASEAN chair said.

Human rights protection, peace efforts

The leaders cited significant gains in the work of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in promoting and protecting human rights in the region, including efforts to strengthen the commission’s institutional capacity and enhance cross-sectoral and cross-pillar collaboration.

They backed the AICHR Five-Year Work Plan 2026–2030, looking forward to its “timely, effective and results-oriented” implementation, aligned with with ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future and its vision of a people-centred, people-oriented, and human rights-based ASEAN Community.

“With this mechanism, we can enhance regional cooperation to address the lived realities and needs of the peoples of ASEAN, especially those from vulnerable and marginalised sectors,” the statement read.

They likewise expressed support for the continued discussions on the ASEAN Declaration on the Right to a Safe, Clean, Healthy and Sustainable Environment, as well as the ASEAN Declaration on Promoting the Right to Development and the Right to Peace Towards Realising Inclusive and Sustainable Development.

They stressed the importance of the AICHR’s cooperation with relevant international and regional partners to support capacity-building, technical cooperation, and exchange of good practices.

The regional bloc sought stronger collaboration with national peace institutions, civil society organizations, and other relevant stakeholders to promote dialogue, reconciliation and inclusive peace processes.

They emphasized the need to advance peace initiatives in the region by allowing the participation of women and youth in peacebuilding and conflict prevention efforts.

“We encourage continued efforts by the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (ASEAN-IPR) through research, advocacy and engagement with relevant ASEAN bodies, entities and academic institutions that champion peacebuilding and reconciliation, and by actively advancing peace education and the Women, Peace and Security (WPS), and Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agendas,” the ASEAN chair said. (PNA)