‘Drug supplier’ nabbed in Lubao town: PDEA

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said it has arrested a 40-year-old man in an entrapment operation launched in Lubao town on Friday.

The suspect, identified as “Job,” was tagged as a "high-value target" and included in the list of top regional targets, according to the agency.

Job is allegedly one of the major suppliers of shabu in Lubao and nearby towns.

Authorities recovered from his possession shabu weighing 20 grams worth P136,000, a cellular phone, and the marked money used during the operation.

The suspect is facing charges for violation of Section 5 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The anti-drug operation was conducted by PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office, the PDEA Regional Office Region 3 Special Enforcement Team (RSET), and Lubao Municipal Police Station.