DSWD on alert for TD Luis; food packs ready for distribution

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Sunday activated the quick response teams of its field offices along the path of Tropical Depression Luis, giving assurance of enough relief supplies for those who would be affected by the weather disturbance.

In accordance with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that no one should be left behind during times of calamities, the DSWD said it is prepared to provide immediate assistance like family food packs (FFPs), according to a news release Sunday.

As of 11 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) said the center of Luis was at 400 km east of Infanta, Quezon.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is raised in Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, San Jose, Tigaon, Calabanga), and Catanduanes.

“Agad pong nagbigay ng direktiba si Secretary Rex Gatchalian sa ating mga FOs (field offices) na mag-monitor at palakasin ang pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga local government units para sa sitwasyon (Secretary Rex Gatchalian issued a directive to our FOs to monitor and intensify coordination with the local government units about the situation) on the ground,” spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response and Management Group said.

She said DSWD has heightened its preparedness for response measures to guarantee immediate deployment of food and non-food items (FNFIs) once the need arises.

Enough FFPs are prepositioned in hubs, spokes, and last-mile facilities, she added. The DSWD also maintains available stockpiles of NFIs such as sleeping kits, hygiene kits, and kitchen kits to support families in evacuation centers.

As of 6 a.m. report, Dumlao said the DSWD has 4.933 million FFPs nationwide ready for distribution to augment the resources of the affected local governments. (Zaldy De Layola/PNA)