DSWD on ‘Blue Alert’ amid Tropical Depression Ada

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now on blue alert status as it monitors the track of Tropical Depression Ada, the first tropical cyclone that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this year.

Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) said a blue alert is the second stage of alert for an approaching storm during which emergency preparations are carried out according to plan.

“Ang buong DSWD, kabilang ang aming mga Field Offices, ay patuloy na naghahanda at nakikipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na pamahalaan na madadaanan ni Bagyong Ada. Naka-preposition na ang higit 2.7 million na family food packs (FFPs) sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng ating bansa para masiguro na agad na maiihahatid ang tulong sa ating mga kababayan na maaapektuhan ng bagyo (The whole DSWD, including our Field Offices, continue to prepare and coordinate local governments units on Ada’s path. About 2.7 million FFPs have been prepositioned across the nation to ensure that assistance would immediately reach those affected by the typhoon),” Dumlao said in a statement on Thursday.

Based on reports from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Ada may intensify into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours as it crosses the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and parts of Caraga.

Dumlao said the department is also coordinating with port authorities and concerned local government units (LGUs) to ensure that locally stranded individuals would receive food assistance, if deemed necessary.

Aside from food assistance, DSWD disaster response vehicles and other equipment, such as mobile kitchens, mobile water stations, and mobile command centers, are also on standby and ready to be deployed ito affected areas, as the need arises.

Dumlao also reminded citizens to stay vigilant and alert for the possible effects that the weather disturbance may bring to the country.

Meanwhile, the DSWD 13 (Caraga) said Thursday 166,867 FFPs are available in its warehouses across the region.

Three provinces in the region – Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Sur – are now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 (TCWS 1) due to Ada.

In the Dinagat Islands, the provincial government issued an order on Wednesday afternoon to activate public safety protocols amid the threats posed by TD Ada.

In Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, Mayor Roxanne Pimentel also signed an order activating the emergency operations centers and imposing a ban on outdoor tourism activities due to the approaching weather disturbance.

Also, DSWD 8 (Eastern Visayas) has prepositioned PHP134.47 million worth of relief resources as part of its preparedness measures for the possible effects of Tropical Depression Ada.

The relief items are on standby for immediate distribution should the situation require.

These include 150,683 family food packs, 11,973 ready-to-eat food packs, 17,529 non-food items, and PHP2.59 million in standby funds to support rapid disaster response operations.

The public is likewise advised to remain vigilant and to follow advisories issued by concerned government agencies to ensure everyone’s safety.

Placed under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 are the provinces of Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, the eastern portion of Biliran, the eastern portion of Leyte, and the eastern portion of Southern Leyte.



In Davao Region, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-11) has prepositioned PHP1.2 million in standby funds and over 85,000 family food packs as Tropical Depression Ada approaches.



In a statement, DSWD-11 said Thursday its Disaster Response Management Division is prepared to deploy quick response teams, activate camp management operations and mobilize vehicles for timely aid delivery.



Around 85,943 family food packs are on standby in regional and provincial warehouses, complemented by 19,651 non-food items like essential household goods.



DSWD-11 said it maintains close coordination with local governments and partner agencies to ensure an organized response, committed to safeguarding vulnerable communities. (With reports from Che Palicte, Alexander Lopez, Sarwell Meniano/PNA)