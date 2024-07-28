DTI implements price freeze in calamity areas

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---A 60-day price freeze has been imposed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on basic necessities in areas placed under a state of calamity.

A state of calamity has been declared in Pampanga, Bataan, Bulacan, Batangas, Rizal (Cainta), Cavite, Oriental Mindoro (Baco and Pinamalayan) and Metro Manila which were affected by Typhoon Carina.

The price freeze has been applied on various basic necessities like canned sardines, processed milk, coffee, bread, instant noodles, salt, laundry soap, bottled water, and candles.

The DTI said the move is aimed to protect consumers and ensure their access to essential goods at reasonable prices.

Prices must remain frozen at their prevailing levels prior to the declaration of state of calamity under Section 6 of Republic Act No. 7581, known as the Price Act, the agency added.

DTI mobilized monitoring teams to ensure that businesses comply and collaborate with Local Price Coordinating Councils, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Violators found selling goods above the prevailing prices may face severe penalties, including administrative fine of up to P1 million and/or imprisonment for a maximum of 10 years.

Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers facing supply chain disruptions are encouraged to reach out to the DTI for assistance.

Consumers are urged to report retailers who sell overpriced goods to the DTI Consumer Care Hotline (1-384) or via email at consumercare@dti.gov.ph.

The DTI Price Freeze bulletin is posted on the DTI website, as well as the DTI Philippines and DTI FTEB Facebook pages.