DTI Pampanga observes Consumer Welfare Month

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 3 will be holding its launching ceremony for the consumer welfare advocacies and consumer protection on October 1.

The opening event will be held at the DTI office inside the Regional Government Center in Barangay Maimpis.

“The event will run from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, highlighting this year’s theme on consumer protection in the digital age with a focus on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI),” the DTI said.

Activities include a learning session on “Consumer Rights in the AI Era,” led by the Consumer Affairs and Advocacy Bureau (CAAB).

Another highlight will be the awarding of the Central Luzon Bagwis Excellence Quest 2024, which recognizes establishments that prioritize consumer welfare.

The event will also feature the Central Luzon Consumer Advocates Knowledge Battle (Quiz Bee).

In this competition, consumer advocates will test their expertise in consumer rights and protection through a challenging quiz contest.