DTI seizes P44M worth of uncertified products

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---In its biggest single-day haul yet in Bulacan province, The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) seized on July 31 some P44 million worth of uncertified household appliances in Plaridel town.

The agency's Task Force Kalasag confiscated items included 24,771 units of non-compliant household appliances, such as electric rice cookers, electric multi-cookers, electric kettles, air conditioners, self-ballasted LED lamps, electric fans, television sets, and extension cord sets.

According to the DTI, the products lacked the required Philippine Standard (PS) marks and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) stickers, a violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 4109, or the Product Standards Law and Department Administrative Order No. 02: 2007.

Many of the seized items from Plaridel, Bulacan and Valenzuela City are not only uncertified but also substandard, as confirmed by the Bureau of Philippine Standards Laboratory, the agency said.

“In light of the recent BPS findings of increased risk posed to the public, we encourage consumers to be vigilant and ensure that products have ICC and PS Mark certification before purchasing. These uncertified appliances are untested and can pose dangers such as faulty wiring, which may result in electric shocks, fires, injuries, or even fatalities,” the agency said.

The latest haul in Plaridel town comes after the confiscation of P9.3 million worth of uncertified household appliances in the area.

The DTI encourages consumers to report any retailers, distributors, or manufacturers selling uncertified items through the Consumer Care Hotline at DTI (1-384) or by emailing consumercare@dti.gov.ph.