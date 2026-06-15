Duck raisers receive P8M worth of feeds

A total of 676 duck raisers from the towns of Candaba, San Luis, and Apalit received feeds worth P8 million.

The Awarding of Feeds Assistance to Duck Raisers in the 4th District of Pampanga was held at the Bahay Pare Covered Court on June 11, 2026.

Under the program, 4,000 sacks of duck feeds were distributed to help the farmers sustain production.

Provincial officials said the initiative aims to support duck raisers by easing production costs and ensuring the growth of the industry and economy.

Candaba, San Luis, and Apalit are among Pampanga’s centers for duck farming. They supply products to markets within and outside the province.