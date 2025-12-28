Easterlies, 'amihan' to continue affecting PH on Sunday

MANILA – The easterlies and northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to affect the country on Sunday, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

It warned that moderate to at times heavy rains may possibly lead to flash floods or landslides in these areas.

Batanes and Cagayan, meanwhile, may expect cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers also due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by easterlies.

PAGASA also said coastal waters will be moderate to rough while moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)