Easterlies continue to affect PH despite TS ‘Caloy’ inside PAR

MANILA – Easterlies will continue to bring warm and humid weather despite a tropical storm that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Saturday night, the weather bureau said.

As of 3 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Caloy (international name Hagupit) is located 925 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) 5 a.m. bulletin.

It is moving west northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph) with a maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

PAGASA said that at present, Caloy has no direct impact on any part of the country, but its trough will bring rains over the eastern Visayas and Mindanao on Sunday night.

“It is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression by tomorrow evening and further weaken into a remnant low on Monday,” the weather bureau said.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area (LPA) is being monitored inside the monitoring domain of PAGASA and is "unlikely" to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong east-to-northeast winds with moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will experience slight to moderate winds and seas.

At least 26 areas in the country will experience a danger-level heat index, with the highest peak index of 44°C forecast for Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Aparri, Cagayan; Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite; and Cuyo, Palawan.

The following areas will also experience danger-level heat indices:

Sinait, Ilocos, Sur - 43°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte - 43°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - 43°C

Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga - 43°C

San Ildefonso, Bulacan - 43°C

Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Olongapo - 43°C

TAU Camiling, Tarlac - 43°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 43°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 43°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo - 43°C

Dumangas, Iloilo - 43°C

Borongan, Eastern Samar - 43°C

NAIA, Pasay City - 42°C

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte - 42°C

ISU Echague, Isabela - 42°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora - 42°C

Casiguran, Aurora - 42°C

Iba, Zambales - 42°C

Ambulong, Tanuan, Batangas - 42°C

Infanta, Quezon - 42°C

Roxas City, Capiz - 42°C

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental - 42°C

Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely under a danger-level heat index of 42°C to 51°C.(PNA)