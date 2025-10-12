Easterlies to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – The easterlies will bring rains over several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said this will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Aurora and Quezon, which may result in flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila, Visayas, the rest of Luzon, Caraga and Davao Region will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due the easterlies.

PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to severe thunderstorms.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms may occur.

Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)