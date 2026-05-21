'Education is a right,' Marcos says as more students get gov't support

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday reminded students that education is the right of every Filipino, urging them to make the most of government assistance designed to help them complete their studies.

Speaking before presidential scholars at the Obando Central School in Bulacan, Marcos said the government has a responsibility to ensure that young Filipinos who want to pursue an education have access to schools, learning opportunities, and financial support.

“Para sa pamahalaan, ang edukasyon ay hindi pribilehiyo, ito’y karapatan ng bawat kabataan na kailangang asikasuhin at tiyakin na maganda ang sektor ng edukasyon (For the government, education is not a privilege, it is the right of every youth that must be taken care of and guaranteed that is good),” Marcos said.

A total of 55 scholars from Obando’s 11 barangays are set to receive PHP20,000 each under the Socio-Civic Projects Fund (SCPF) initiative.

The scholarship assistance forms part of the “Bawat Bayan Makikinabang” program, under which every barangay receives PHP200,000 in assistance from the national government.

Marcos said barangays are encouraged to allocate half of the funding, or PHP100,000, for scholarships benefiting five students, particularly those nearing graduation but facing financial difficulties that could prevent them from completing their studies.

“Hanapin ninyo iyong mga malapit nang magtapos pero namimiligro ang pagtatapos dahil may kulang sa pambayad, kailangan magtrabaho, kung ano man (Look for those who are about to graduate but are struggling because they don't have enough money to pay, need to work, whatever),” he said.

The President noted that with more than 42,000 barangays nationwide, the initiative could potentially assist more than 210,000 students nationwide.

Marcos emphasized that education is a lifelong asset that cannot be lost, stolen, or taken away, making it one of the most valuable investments a person can have.

“Ang isang edukasyon ay kayamanan. Hindi na makukuha sa iyo ‘yan, hindi maaagaw, hindi mananakaw. Habang buhay nariyan at magagamit ninyo para pagandahin ang inyong buhay at buhay ng inyong pamilya (Education is a treasure. It cannot be taken away from you, it cannot be stolen. It is there for a lifetime and you can use it to improve your life and the lives of your family),” he said.

He also challenged the scholars to study hard and prepare for future leadership roles in society, saying today’s students would eventually become the country’s teachers, professionals, entrepreneurs, and public servants.

The “Bawat Bayan Makikinabang” program was launched on Feb. 23 and has since expanded across several provinces and cities, including Eastern Visayas, Cagayan, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Pasay, Makati, and Manila.

So far, more than 8,700 barangays have benefitted from the program. (PNA)