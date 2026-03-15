Emma Tiglao calls out remark at seafood resto

Beauty queen Emma Tiglao shared her experience at a seafood restaurant in Angeles City after a staff member made a remark she described as disrespectful.

In a Facebook post, Tiglao said the staff at Crabs N Crack restaurant at The Infinity in Barangay Pulung Maragul served them dishes with a different sauce combination.

Tiglao said they informed the staff about the discrepancy, but were told the order could no longer be changed because the food had already been prepared.

To avoid making the situation complicated, the beauty queen said they instead requested a small serving of what they wanted on the side.

The staff later provided the sauce as a complimentary request, which Tiglao acknowledged and appreciated.

However, Tiglao said that while they were preparing to have their food packed for takeout, the waiter who handled their order allegedly made a remark that she heard from behind them.

“Ang kapal ng mukha,” the waiter reportedly said, which Tiglao believed was directed at their group.

She said the comment left her shaken.

Tiglao said she does not usually raise complaints online but felt it was important to share the experience.

“As a business owner myself, we always remind our team that no matter how busy or stressful the day gets, we must always treat customers with kindness and professionalism,” Tiglao said in her post, adding that a moment of disrespect can leave a lasting impression.

She also addressed the waiter in her post, saying she hopes the incident would serve as a lesson not only for him but for others in the service industry.

“Customer ka rin kuya at for sure ayaw mo rin na gawin sa’yo yung ginawa mo sa akin,” she wrote.

Tiglao acknowledged that the assistant manager on duty apologized to them following the incident.

In a statement, the Crabs N Crack's management apologized to Tiglao and her family for their experience at the Infinity branch.

The restaurant said the behavior described in Tiglao’s post does not reflect the standards of hospitality and respect upheld by the brand.

The establishment said an internal review was conducted after learning about the incident and that the waiter involved had been “dealt with accordingly.”

The company also said it is reinforcing its service protocols and training among its staff to ensure professionalism, courtesy, and respect toward guests at all times.

Crabs N Crack also thanked Tiglao for bringing the matter to their attention and reiterated its commitment to creating a welcoming and respectful environment for customers.