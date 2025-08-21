Establish breastfeeding sites: Institutions urged

The Department of Health (DOH) and National Nutrition Council in Central Luzon have urged public and private institutions to establish breastfeeding stations in workplaces to support the health and well-being of working mothers.

The two agencies issued the call to prevent discrimination against breastfeeding mothers, particularly in public or workplaces, especially in establishments sans proper facilities.

The establishment of mother and baby friendly workplaces is required under DOH issued Administrative Order 2011-0035, Republic Act 10028 or the Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act of 2009, and Executive Order 51.

The order outlines details such as at least 40 minutes of paid lactation break per 8-hour work shift, which must be separate from regular break times.

It also includes guidelines for operating the breastfeeding station and responsibilities of both users and administrators.

The DOH reminded institutions to avoid sponsorship from formula milk companies or medical distributors, in accordance with the Milk Code.

The agency stressed that lactation stations are not merely a requirement, but a symbol of institutional support for women’s health and rights.

"Breastfeeding is a natural and time-honored practice, but societal barriers still persist. Many of our women in the workforce are of reproductive age. While they help sustain their families by working, they must also be supported in fulfilling their roles as mothers. We must go beyond compliance. Breastfeeding support should be a part of a larger culture of care, respect, and empowerment in every workplace,” the DOH said.