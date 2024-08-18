Ex-BM donates water system to CSF school

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Former Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab donated a new potable water system to Bulaon Elementary School recently.

The water system includes a pump, a water tank, and a filter for a potable tap water.

The donation followed Pineda-Cayabyab's recent visit to the school.

The former provincial official said she noticed that the existing handwashing facilities need rehabilitation due to low water pressure.

Aside from this, the water supply was unsafe for consumption, she added.

During the inauguration, Pineda-Cayabyab stressed the importance of safe drinking water for a health body.

She said inadequate water supplies can lead to severe health concerns, including intestinal parasites and water-borne illnesses that affect children.

“We want to encourage the children to develop the habit of proper handwashing to prevent illnesses,” she said.

Pineda Cayabyab also stressed the importance of sanitation and hygiene in schools.

The event was attended by Barangay Captain Laverni Gopez and School Principal Abigail Mendoza, who expressed their gratitude to the former board member.

Elvie Mallari, Vice President of the Bulaon Elementary School Student-Parent-Teacher Association (SPTA), said the donation will help boost the health and wellness of the students and even teachers.

“This serves as a major boost to the school’s thrust to promote the well-being of students,” Mallari said.