Ex-Vice Gov Clayton Olalia passes away

Former Pampanga Vice Governor Clayton Olalia passed away at the age of 65 on September 5, Friday.

Olalia served as vice governor from 1998 to 2001. He defeated Joseller “Yeng” Guiao in the 1998 vice gubernatorial race.

Olalia’s political career started when he served as chairman of the Kabataang Barangay (now Sangguniang Kabataan) of Barangay San Lucia in the then town of San Fernando.

He was one of the youngest board members to sit in the Pampanga Provincial Board.

Olalia served as board member from 1976, 1992 to 1995 and 1995 to 1998.

After his term as vice governor, Olalia also served as deputy director of Manila Economic Cooperation Office (MECO) based in Taipei, Taiwan.

He also served as Assistant Secretary of the Department of Agriculture during the term of Secretary Domingo Panganiban.

Olalia was also an actor having frequently played supporting roles in several film since the 1990’s.