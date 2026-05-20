Ex-village chief takes oath as Candaba councilor

A former barangay chairman took his oath of office on Monday, May 18, as a member of the Sangguniang Bayan in Candaba town.

Governor Lilia Pineda administered the oath-taking of Marino Macapagal, a former Barangay San Agustin Captain, as municipal councilor of Candaba.

Macapagal replaced former Councilor Elmer Gonzales, who resigned from his post due to personal reasons.

Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, Candaba Mayor Rene Maglanque, Vice Mayor Thelma C. Macapagal, other municipal councilors and San Agustin Barangay Captain Billy Pamintuan witnessed the event.

Macapagal said he is ready to serve his fellow Candabeños.

He vowed to craft ordinances and policies that will improve the lives of residents and contribute to the development of the municipality.