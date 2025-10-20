Exec: DOTr committed to timely completion of NSCR, MMSP

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary for Right of Way and Site Acquisition IC Calaguas

has reiterated the agency's commitment to the timely completion of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) and Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP).

Calaguas said this during her speech during the 50th Anniversary of Kiwanis Club Angeles City.

Calaguas, who served as guest speaker during the event held at Royce Hotel in Clark Freeport on Sunday, told members of Kiwanis Club that the projects are on track.

She said the railroads will provide ease and comfort to the riding public, mitigate traffic congestion, and give commuters more time with their families.

“Kami po sa DOTr sa pangunguna noon ni Sec Vince Dizon at ngayon ni Secretary Giovanni Lopez, ay hindi hihinto hangga't hindi po namin na-deliver ang efficient na mass transport system sa inyo at sa ating bansa,” Calaguas said.

She added that this is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos to DOTr Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez to fast-track the completion of the projects to improve the country's transportation infrastructure.

The President's goal is to enhance the overall commuter experience and promote economic growth, according to Calaguas.

The NSCR North segment is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2028, while the South segment from Solis to Calamba is slated for completion by 2032.

The MMSP is also targeted for completion by 2032, Calaguas said.

She was welcomed by Kiwanis Club Angeles City past president Roldan De Leon, incoming president Regina De Leon, Kiwanis Trustee and Sta. Cruz Magalang Barangay Captain Toto Gonzales during the ceremonies.

Calaguas thanked the Kiwanis Club of Angeles City for its "service to humanity." She congratulated the club for its 50th anniversary.