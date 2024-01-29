Exec: KAGANAPAN 2024 to celebrate heritage, progress

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The city government here scheduled various activities for the month-long celebration of its cityhood anniversary.

Dubbed KAGANAPAN 2024, the festival will celebrate the city’s culture and heritage while showcasing its progress after the pandemic.

“Our celebration this year will be a blend of the traditional activities we conduct annually and highlighting the big-ticket projects of the current administration which showcase the progress of the city,” said Ching Pangilinan, City Tourism Officer.

The activities for the month include the thanksgiving mass, citywide clean-up day, opening of trade fairs, blood donation drive, medical mission, and cycling caravan.

The city government will also honor the contributions of political and socio-civic leaders who played a vital role in shaping its identity, and recognize the 'teacher-heroes' who served during the 1986 snap election.

“We made our activities inclusive to everybody to make it true to our theme of ‘King Siyudad kung Pakamalan, Alang Malalakuan, king Kaganapan Kayabe Tamu Ngan’,” said Janine Canda, Kaganapan 2024 chairperson.

The celebration will be highlighted by the Wedding in the City on February 14, and blessing and opening of the Super Health Center on February 4.

“The Wedding in the City or mass wedding is a celebration of love while the Super Health Center is among the big-ticket projects of the administration which will cater to many Fernandinos,” Pangilinan said.