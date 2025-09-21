Exec: Subic ideal for film production

Subic Bay was described as “almost Hollywood-ready” during the 1st Sustainable Tourism Appreciation and Recognition (STAR) Awards.

Department of Tourism Director Roberto Alabado III of the Office of Film and Sports Tourism and concurrent Region IV-B Director said that film production is not just about the beauty of the location. It also entails amenities and facilities that go with it.

“Subic has almost everything that is needed by a film production. Region 3 has a very big potential for Hollywood films, K-pop and soon Bollywood, which is a much bigger industry,” Alabado said during his speech.

He added that his office recently facilitated the filming of an A-list movie showcasing the sights and sounds, culture, and destinations of the Philippines, which will have its premiere in Hollywood next year.

Alavado emphasized that the film has the power to entice people to travel and see the film location in reality.

Meanwhile, eight tourism stakeholders in Central Luzon were recognized for their sustainable practices that are geared toward a greener future.

“The honorees we celebrate tonight have embraced the challenge of balancing development with responsibility, and progress with preservation. They are the trailblazers who remind us that sustainability is truly pragmatic, where decisions made on the ground, partnerships built with care, and actions that ripple across generations,” Department of Tourism in Central Luzon Director Dr. Richard Daenos said.

SBMA Tourism Department manager Mary Jamelle Camba said that the 1st Sustainable Tourism Appreciation and Recognition (STAR) awards were created to celebrate and honor outstanding tourism establishments, organizations, and destinations in Central Luzon.