Exec: Transparency builds public trust

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera led the opening of the Anti-Red Tape Authority’s (ARTA) Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Convention 2025 Day 2, themed “Leveraging Accountability: Ensuring Accountability for Transparent and Responsive Services,” on Wednesday November 5 at the Manila Hotel.

During her keynote message, Devanadera emphasized “accountability in action” for transparent and investor-friendly governance to enable growth.

“ARTA means efficiency, means accountability, means a government for the people,” Devanadera said.

She added that change in government efficiency is crucial, not just in technical processes but also in mindsets. She even encouraged the participants to embrace solution-oriented collaboration.

“Government units must recognize that responding to any kind of difficulties of our constituents is part of the ease of doing business,” Devanadera said.

She added that practicing transparency and coming up with seamless processes will build trust between the government and its constituents.

CDC, under Devanadera’s leadership, was recently cited by ARTA for “very satisfactory” service in line with R.A. No. 11032 (Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018), earning a Silver Award during the 2025 Report Card Survey (RCS) Awards.

During her speech, Devanadera also presented Clark’s investor-friendly facilities and systems, such as the Business One-Stop Shop (B.O.S.S.) located at Building 2126.

The official highlighted CDC's queueing system and digitalized transaction-streamlining model, improving service experience for investors inside the Freeport.