Execs expedite establishment of PSU Floridablanca campus

Municipal officials of Floridablanca met with Pampanga State University (PSU) President Enrique Baking to iron out the next steps for the establishment of the university’s Floridablanca campus, including the turnover of facilities and the projected timeline for the start of operations.

During the meeting, the officials discussed measures to expedite the formal establishment of the satellite campus, particularly the official turnover of the land and building located at the Municipal Compound in Barangay Sta. Monica, which will serve as the initial site of the campus.

Pampanga State University, formerly known as Don Honorio Ventura State University, continues to expand its campuses to bring quality tertiary education closer to communities across the province.

The Floridablanca satellite campus is expected to cater to students from the town as well as neighboring municipalities such as Porac and Lubao in Pampanga and Dinalupihan in Bataan.

Local officials and university administrators said they aim to start operations at the earliest possible time.

Coordination efforts are ongoing to complete the required documentation and administrative processes prior to the campus opening.